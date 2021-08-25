Sidhu Vs Amarinder: 7 Punjab Congress MLAs Accused Of Seeking CM's Resignation Deny Claim

In another political development from Punjab, seven out of 20 Punjab MLAs and former MLAs accused of demanding the replacement of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have absolutely denied allegations of involvement in the move. Kuldeep Vaid (MLA), Dalvir Singh Goldie (MLA), Santokh Singh Bhalaipur (MLA), Ajit Singh Mofar (former MLA), Angad Singh (MLA), Raja Warring (MLA), and Gurkirat Singh Kotli are the seven MLAs who have distanced themselves from the 'so-called simmering insurrection' in the party.

According to a statement from Punjab CMO, these seven leaders have reposed their entire faith in Capt Amarinder Singh's leadership, denying outright being part of what they called a conspiracy hatched by a group involved in trying to drive a split within the party. Their denial came just hours after a faction of the Punjab Congress made a list of party MLAs/ex-MLAs public, claiming that these leaders wanted Captain Amarinder Singh replaced and planned to take the matter to the top command. These seven party leaders, on the other hand, have washed their hands of any such choice, declaring that they will continue to support the Chief Minister.

We were falsely accused of demanding Capt Amarinder Singh’s replacement: 7 MLAs

The closed-door meeting at Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa's residence, after which their names were falsely leaked along with others, was convened to discuss party concerns, all seven MLAs said, according to the statement. Some of the attendees attempted to bring up the matter of the Chief Minister's replacement, but no unified resolution was passed or agreed upon, despite claims to the contrary. These seven made it plain that they do not support any action against Captain Amarinder, taking serious offence to the usage of their names in this manner.

These MLAs denounced attempts by a faction of the Punjab Congress to incite discord inside the party ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, especially because the party's top command had previously settled the disputes between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh. With the elections just months away, they argued the party needed to work together as one cohesive body and not waste its electoral advantage by engaging in petty politicking to promote personal vested interests.

This statement by the Punjab CMO came even as Punjab Congress Pradesh Committee chief Navjot Sidhu, to whom the 'faction' being spoken of is believed to be affiliated, joined what he said was an emergency meeting at Tript Singh Bajwa's residence, the outcome of which he said he'd report to the Congress high command.

Got a call from Tripat Bajwa ji asking for an emergency meeting... Met him along with other colleagues at the PPCC office.

Will appraise the high command of the situation. pic.twitter.com/n98QacvQhd — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 24, 2021





(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)