'Sidhu Wants To Be On TV, Congress Keeps Him For PR'; SAD's Sirsa Slams 'bada Bhai' Remark

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday, November 20, slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan "big brother". Earlier on Saturday, Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his 'big brother' while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project.

Reacting to Sidhu's contentious remarks, Manjinder Sirsa in conversation with Republic Media Network, said "It's not the first time Sidhu has made a controversial statement. But today, addressing a person as his elder brother, from whose regions terrorists enter India to fight and kill our soldiers is not justified".

Sirsa added, "Terming our country's enemy as big brother is wrong".

Referring to the father of Rfn Kathnei Konyak, who said that he sent both of his sons to serve the nation, one returned and the other son will continue to do the same, Akali Dal leader asked what will Sidhu tell the families who are ready to sacrifice their fathers or sons for the nation. Rfn Kathnei Konyak was one of the paramilitary force personnel who lost his life in the recent attacks in Manipur.

Speaking on why Congress still chooses to keep an anti-national leader part of their party, Manjinder Sirsa said, "Sidhu likes to make TV appearances frequently. And so, Congress has kept him for these PR stunts only".

He suggested Navjot Sidhu to come out of political boundaries and thank the soldiers for letting us sleep in peace while they fight amid the worst climatic conditions.

Sidhu's love for Imran Khan continues

The relationship between Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu dates back to 2018 when the latter attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan PM. Acknowledging the Pak PM's role in the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Sidhu stated, "With the efforts of PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan, this (reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor) has been made possible."

He later dismissed the controversial statement and said, "When PM Modi goes (to Pakistan) he is a 'Desh Premi when Sidhu goes, he is 'Desh Drohi'...Can't I call you a brother.. We follow Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy,"

At Gurdaspur, Sidhu added, "I request that if you want to change Punjab's life, we should open the borders (for cross-border trade). Why should we go through Mundra Port, a total of 2,100 km? Why not from here, where it's only 21 kms (to Pakistan)?"

(Image: ANI)