Sidhu Wants To Be Punjab CM From Any Party; Captain Amarinder Row A Diversion: Harsimrat

At a time when Congress attempts to douse off sparking tussle amongst its Punjab unit just ahead of the Assembly Polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has unleashed an all-out attack against the state government-led by Captain Amarinder Singh for turning a blind eye to Punjab's COVID situation in a bid to save his own chair. Levelling grave allegations against the Punjab CM and his administration, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has claimed that the Congress government has failed to deliver on even a single promise and that all they have done is 'looted' the state.

Claiming that CM Amarinder Singh has not stepped out of his farm house since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Bathinda MP criticised his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for the alleged vaccine scam in the state where anti-COVID jabs are allegedly being auctioned off to private hospitals while the government centres face a shortage. Badal claimed that the Punjab government has sold 80,000 vaccines to 1 lakh private hospitals that were meant for the poor of the state.

"Punjab Govt gave ventilators sent by Centre to private hospital, now they are giving 400 vaccines to sell for Rs 2000. Captain is battling to save his chair. Suddenly we have people whose grandfathers were killed 35 years ago and sons being given jobs on compassionate grounds. Is it not a ploy to buy the MLA? Rahul Gandhi, who says that these vaccines should be given for free, does he have an answer to why his government is selling them?" Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Friday while speaking to Republic Media Network.

"This government came in built on the basis of total false promises. They said that they would waive farmers' loans worth Rs 90,000 cr - they had forms filled by unemployed youth - Captain Amarinder Singh swore on the holy book that he would wipe off drugs from Punjab. Four and a half years later, he has fallen flat on his face. The highest number of farmers have committed suicide. Drugs are at an all-time high. They have failed on every promise. All they have done is looted the state," she added.

'Gandhis have a lot to answer'

Commenting on the Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Captain Amarinder Singh tussle, the Akali Dal leader termed it as an attempt to 'divert' public attention as the government had failed to fulfil its promises. Demanding answers from the Gandhis, the SAD MP said that the Congress is imploding in Punjab and that its time is over and the countdown for its exit has begun.

"One thing is clear, this entire tussle going on inside the Congress is a clear indication that they agree unanimously that they have all failed to provide even on one of their promises to the people. The whole blame game is going on that can we put it all on the chief minister and get away with it? This whole drama is to divert public attention. There is no govt in Punjab, They are sitting in Delhi. Why Rahul Gandhi is not sending them back to manage the state? The Gandhis have a lot to answer for," Badal told Republic Media Network.

The Bathinda MP also dismissed Navjot Singh Sidhu's charge claiming that the Badals are running the government behind the scene. "Sidhu is aspiring to sit on the CM chair from any party. Now in Congress, he is trying to do everything to topple Capt and sit on CM chair. Why he is sitting on the chair when Badal is running state. This all drama to divert attention as they have failed to deliver," she said.

The Akali Dal leader, who exited from the NDA alliance and the Union Cabinet over the three farm laws introduced by the Centre, urged the Prime Minister to roll back the three laws and not implement them without consultation of farmers. "It is the central govt responsibility to send the protesting farmers home safely. Redeem what's left," she concluded.

Captain to remain CM, Sidhu his deputy: Sources

Following the in-fighting, interim chief Sonia Gandhi had formed a three-member panel to resolve the dispute ahead of the assembly elections. In the meeting, the dissenting MLAs raised several issues, including the existence of land, sand, drug, cable and illicit liquor mafias. They accused CM Captain Amarinder Singh of functioning in an autocratic style. The Congress panel has already met Sidhu, party MPs, MLAs and former PCC chiefs besides a host of other leaders in the last four days.

Shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the 3-member panel set up by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party's state unit, sources have informed Republic TV that Captain Amarinder Singh will continue to remain by the CM. Stating that there would be no change on the top post, top sources said that there is a possibility that MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu might be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab - a formula for Deputy CM is being worked out.