In a setback for Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the party High Command on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Despite rumours that Randhawa will be given the top post and the open support of Congress MLAs, Channi eventually made his cut to the Chief Minister's seat.

How did this happen?

Sources say that the last-minute switch was influenced by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu. According to sources, Sidhu felt insecure about Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's elevation and therefore pitched Channi for the top post.

Just before Randhawa's meeting with central observers in this regard, the official word was out, declaring Channi as the CM. Randhawa is currently the Punjab Minister for jails and Cooperation. He has been the Youth Congress Vice-President, Punjab Congress general secretary, and president of many state co-operatives.

Previously when Randhawa's name was floated as the possible face for Punjab Chief Minister, many supporters and party MLAs had congratulated the leader over his appointment. However, soon after Sidhu's meddling, his aide Charanjit Channi was projected as the Chief Minister.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also congratulated Channi after he was picked as the next CM face. In a tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said that Channi would be the first Dalit CM of Punjab and his name would be written in history with the golden letters. Charanjit Singh will take the oath as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday, September 20, at 11 am.

Sidhu snubs Sukhjinder Randhawa

Speaking to Republic TV, Congress' state observer Harish Rawat refused to comment on Randhawa's possible appointment and maintained that Charanjit was unanimously elected by the party MLAs. Besides this, the party is also mulling to appoint two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.

Channi, a Dalit leader, was a technical education minister in the Amarinder Singh government. He is a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib (2007, 2012, and 2017). In 2015, he was elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Reacting to the development, Randhawa told the media that he welcomes the party's decision and is not disappointed over Channi's election.