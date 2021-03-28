Sidhu Welcomes Indo-Pak Trade Resumption; Mocks Centre By Listing Pak's Commodities Prices

Punjab Former Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday took a jibe at the central government and "welcomed" talks between India and Pakistan on resumption of trade. The Cricketer-turned-politician also tweeted a video and listed the difference in prices of various commodities in the two nations. Congress leader's tweet comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend greetings on Pakistan Day.

PM Modi Hopes For Cordial Terms with Pakistan

On March 23, on the occasion of Pakistan's National Day, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the neighbouring country. In the letter to his counterpart, PM Modi expressed that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan. However, he emphasized that to achieve it, an environment of trust, 'devoid of terror and hostility' is imperative.

Earlier this month, while addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue Imran Khan acknowledged India's tough stance on no talks without an environment stance free of terror, hostility and violence. Khan noted, "India has told Pakistan that talks and terror cannot go together."

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Pact

On February 25, India and Pakistan have released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among the countries.

"The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere. In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding."

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)