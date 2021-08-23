A day after being at the receiving end of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's criticism, Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor and ex-school teacher Malvinder Singh Mali refused to back down. Besides Mali, former Baba Farid University of Health Sciences registrar Pyare Lal Garg and Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh are working as the advisors of the Punjab Congress president whereas ex-DGP Mohammad Mustafa has been appointed his 'principal strategic advisor'. Taking to Facebook on Monday, Mali contended that Singh was targeting Sidhu's Kartarpur Sahib philosophy in the garb of attacking Garg.

Garg had questioned the Punjab CM's criticism of Pakistan, suggesting that it was not in the interest of Punjab. Earlier, Mali too came under fire for claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is a "separate country". He wrote, "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris. Going against the tenets of the UNO resolutions, India and Pakistan have illegally usurped Kashmir. If Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A". He stirred another controversy by posting a sketch of late PM Indira Gandhi in which she is seen standing near a heap of human skulls.

Reportedly, this was the cover page of a Punjabi magazine 'Jantak Paigam' perceived as an indirect reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Coming down heavily on the "atrocious and ill-conceived" statements of Sidhu's advisors, Amarinder Singh warned that such remarks are potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of Punjab as well as India. Asserting that J&K is an inalienable part of the country, he accused Mali of toeing Pakistan's line. He also reminded Garg that thousands of Punjabis have lost their lives due to Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Sidhu-Amarinder tussle

After his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet in July 2019, Navjot Singh Sidhu maintained a distance from party activities. Though Amarinder Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive. Sidhu repeatedly began to attack the state government and the CM over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident.

To end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28. Since then, the panel met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly Elections. Ignoring Singh's protests, Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the Punjab Congress President on July 18 and named Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as working presidents.