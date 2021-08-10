Sidhu's Camp Seeks Time To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Cites Captain's Inaction On 18-point Agenda

In the latest turn of events in the Punjab Congress, newly-appointed state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's camp on Tuesday sought time to meet interim president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting has been reportedly called to discuss the 18-point agenda given by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to CM Amarinder Singh. The letter, written by 5 Ministers and 7 MLAs from Sidhu's camp, has alleged that Captain is deliberately delaying taking action on the issues mentioned in the agenda.

After the appointment of Navjot Sidhu as the PPCC chief, the high command was hopeful that the tussle between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh will die down, however, that seems unlikely so far. The letter by Sidhu's camp comes at a time when Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has reached the national capital to meet party president Sonia Gandhi.

Amarinder Singh to discuss Cabinet reshuffle

It is pertinent to note that this will be the first meeting between Captain and the high command, after Sidhu was appointed as state president, against the former's will. Sources have informed that a cabinet reshuffle, which has long been delayed due to the infighting, is likely on the cards. At least four to five ministers are likely to be replaced and information on-ground suggests that an important focus of the meeting would be how the ministers, who backed Sidhu openly, are treated. The grand-old party is working on restructuring the Punjab Congress on war-footing ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. It was reportedly decided that the present Cabinet, which lacks enough Dalit faces, needs better representation.

When it comes to the 18-point agenda, the matter has now become the latest point of tussle between the two sides despite the Congress high command’s peace formula. Navjot Sidhu has been flaying the Captain government once again over several issues such as the 2018 drug trafficking case. In a recent series of tweets, the leader hit out at the lack of action against the ‘big fish’ (SAD leader Bikram Majithi) in the case and said that the Punjab government must bring the case to a logical conclusion.

"Punishing culprits behind Drug trade is Congress’s priority under 18-Point Agenda. What is the action taken on Majithia? If further delayed will bring resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha for making the Reports Public," tweeted Sidhu.