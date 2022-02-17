Sidhu's Sister Levels Fresh Charge; 'he Refused To Meet Me, Wife Suffering From Dementia'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor levelled a fresh charge against her brother on Thursday alleging that he had refused to meet her when she discovered proof against him. Dismissing links with any political party, Toor alleged that Sidhu's wife -- Navjot Kaur had refused to open the door for her and claimed that she was suffering from depression and dementia.

"Whatever happened with my mother is very wrong. Did you see me in any political party? I presented the truth before the media. When I got proof, I told my brother, he refused to meet. His wife did not open the door. His wife is suffering from dementia," alleged Suman Toor.

"Navjot Kaur Sidhu is not capable that I will talk about her. She is suffering from depression," she added.

Notably, Navjot Kaur Sidhu had earlier responded to the allegations made by her sister-in-law claiming that "she had never met or spoken to." She further claimed that her father-in-law had married twice, and Toor was one of the two daughters from the first marriage.

Sidhu threw out our mother, she died as a destitute: Toor

In a major bombshell revelation, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's elder sister Suman Toor on January 28, alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986. Addressing the media in Chandigarh, the 70-year-old Suman Toor - who lives in the US - claimed that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989.

In a teary address, Toor said, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. The house was built by sweat, blood, and tears as my parents were not well-off. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything".

She added, "In September 1989, my mother died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station - as if she had no family. My father had left us assets, land, and his pension. He enjoyed our parents' riches because threw her out".