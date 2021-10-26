Sidhu's Wife Claims No Congress MLA Will Join Capt Amarinder Singh; 'Should've Joined SAD'

A day before Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to announce the launch of his political party, wife of PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu dismissed any possibility of Congress MLAs joining Captain's camp, except those who might have got favour from the ex-Chief Minister.

“Don't think any Congress MLA will leave with him (Captain Amarinder). However, if he grants any favour to someone, they might. But people get attached to their party, one man alone doesn't form a party. Those attached to the Congress won't go,” Sidhu told ANI.

She remarked that the best option for the former Army officer was to have joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), instead of floating his own party. Sidhu further claimed that despite all the "freedom" given to Captain Amarinder, he never openly met any minister or legislator.

“Who will trust him? It would've been best for him had he joined the SAD. It would've laid people's suspicion to rest, and he would've been able to win a few seats,” Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder, who resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18, said he felt “humiliated” by Congress. The development, which came nearly two months after Navjot Singh Sidhu was made the president of the Punjab Congress despite a bitter feud with Captain. As a result, Charanjit Singh Channi was elevated to the post of the Chief Minister.

Captain Amarinder Singh to launch new party

However, turning the tides in Punjab politics, Captain Amarinder announced on October 19 that he will float a new political outfit. The 79-year-old Congress veteran said he was hopeful of entering into a seat agreement with the BJP for the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab if the Modi government was able to resolve the ongoing farmers' issue.

After AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat cast aspersions on Captain's "secular credentials", the latter reminded him that Congress inducted Navjot Sidhu, who had spent 14 years in the BJP.