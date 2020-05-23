Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Condemns Delhi Govt Ad, Says People Of The State 'hurt'

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has condemned the Delhi government advertisement projecting Sikkim as not a part of the Indian union and labelled it as an 'unfortunate' incident. The Chief Minister informed that Sikkim's Chief Secretary had immediately written to the Delhi Chief Secretary urging immediate action over the advertisement. CM Tamang also stated that the people of the state have been hurt and called for strict action against the concerned official.

The advertisement which had called for volunteers to join the Civil Defence Corps has stated 'citizens of India or a subject of Sikkim, Bhutan or Nepal' as an eligible applicant. The advertisement has appeared in a leading English newspaper.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sikkim CM Tamang said, "The advertisement was very unfortunate. The Delhi government should know that Sikkim is a part of India. It is unfortunate that despite being a part of India, Sikkim has been linked to Bhutan and Nepal. The Sikkim Chief Secretary had immediately apprised Delhi Chief Secretary of the issue and urged to immediately withdraw the controversial advertisement."

'Want to thank Delhi CM'

Responding to CM Kejriwal's tweet regarding the action taken, Tamang said, "We wanted it to be taken down immediately because the people of Sikkim have been hurt with the advertisement. We wanted action to be taken against the concerned person and if the Delhi Chief Minister is saying that action has been taken then I want to thank him for it." Furthermore, he added, "There should be no mistake like this and I would like the Delhi government to ensure that it does not happen again."

Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned. https://t.co/BgTcjJF4MF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2020

Delhi L-G suspends senior officer

The Sikkim government had demanded the withdrawal of the ad and issue an official communication to assuage the feelings of Sikkim residents. It has pointed out that the ad was very offensive and that Sikkim has been a part of the Indian Union since May 16, 1975. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has suspended the senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) who had published the ad.

