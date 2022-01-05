Sikkim CM Condemns PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab; 'not Acceptable In Democracy'

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condemned the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab on Wednesday. Tamang stated that this is neither desirable nor acceptable in democracy as it destroys the culture, spirit and value of 'One India.' "Regardless of party, we should always uphold the sanctity of the post of Prime Minister. Such incidents are a security breach and against protocol. Responsibility must be fixed and strict action must follow. Jai Hind [sic]" the Sikkim CM wrote on Twitter.

Regardless of party, we should always uphold the sanctity of the post of Prime Minister. Such incidents are a security breach and against protocol. Responsibility must be fixed and strict action must follow. Jai Hind.

2/2 — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) January 5, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's events in Punjab were cancelled after his convoy was stopped on a flyover for roughly 20 minutes owing to a protest. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was halted near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur as some farmers were protesting his arrival in the state. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident.

PM's itinerary, travel plans were informed to Punjab govt in advance: MHA

As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. The Home Ministry further said that the Prime Minister's itinerary and travel plans were informed to the Punjab Government well in advance, and that they were supposed to make adequate logistics, security, and contingency plans, but that they failed to do so.

Punjab govt denies claims of security lapse

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Punjab government has denied all claims related to the security lapse. Charanjit Singh Channi, the Chief Minister of State, declared that all security measures for the Prime Minister's visit were put in place. The CM further said that when he was supposed to receive the PM but decided against it as two of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19. It should be noted here that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Punjab's Ferozepur, Harman Hans has been suspended after the incident on Wednesday.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@PSTamangGolay