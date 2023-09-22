Sikkim CM Hails Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill By Parliament

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday hailed the passage of women's reservation bill by parliament.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it.

"I am delighted to learn that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have overwhelmingly passed women's reservation bill, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," he said in a social media post.

Tamang hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for the passage of women's reservation bill by parliament which will provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.

The Sikkim chief minister congratulated all women of Sikkim and the country for getting their due rights of fair representation in the state assemblies and Lok Sabha once the bill becomes law in due course.