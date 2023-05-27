Sikkim: CM Prem Singh Tamang Greets People Of The State On Completion Of Four Years In Power

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday greeted the people of his state on completion of four years of his government and said various infrastructure projects have been launched to improve connectivity and transportation networks. Expressing gratitude to the people of Sikkim for giving him an opportunity to serve them, Tamang said that he will continue to strive hard to take the state on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

He also thanked his party workers for their contributions to the success of the SKM government and urged them to work hard and serve as a bridge between the people and the government. Tamang recalled that his government had inherited a set of challenges which demanded bold and innovative solutions and said that efforts have been made to build a better future for the citizens by making significant progress in the goals which were set four years ago.

"Today, we celebrate not just the formation of a government, but also the power of democracy and collective spirit for progress," he said in a social media post. Observing that his government has been built on the foundation of a robust system that upholds principles of justice, equality, and inclusive governance, Tamang said that "we must reflect upon a remarkable journey undertaken by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government cherishing successes and learning from challenges." Highlighting some of the achievements of his government, he said that various infrastructure projects have been launched to improve connectivity and transportation networks in the Himalayan state.

The state government has also invested heavily in healthcare keeping in view the need for medical infrastructure to keep the population healthy, Tamang said. In view of education being crucial for sustainable development, the state government has accorded priority to the education sector by implementing policies to enhance the quality of education, modernization of the curriculum and promotion of skill development.

"Our efforts have resulted in higher enrollment rates, improved literacy levels, and the creation of a skilled workforce that is ready to face the challenges of the future," the Sikkim chief minister said. Economic growth and job creation have been central to the agenda of the state government which has launched investor-friendly policies to promote entrepreneurship and bring major industries to Sikkim, he said, adding that it was for this purpose that the state hosted G20 events in March this year during which investment opportunities from a significant number of G20 nations were worked out.