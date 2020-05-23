Delhi Govt Ad Shows Sikkim 'not A Part Of India', State Demands Immediate Withdrawal

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal government for a controversial advertisement, the Sikkim government on Saturday, wrote to the Chief Minister asking them to withdraw an offensive advertisement which had clubbed Sikkim with countries like Bhutan and Nepal. The advertisement which had called for volunteers to join the Civil Defence Corps has stated 'citizens of India or a subject of Sikkim, Bhutan or Nepal' as an eligible applicant. The advertisement has appeared in a leading English newspaper.

Sikkim govt demands withdrawal of ad

The Sikkim government has demanded the withdrawal of the ad and issue an official communication to assuage the feelings of Sikkim residents. It has pointed out that the ad was very offensive and that Sikkim has been a part of the Indian Union since May 16, 1975. The Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has suspended the senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) who had published the ad.

Here is the ad:



