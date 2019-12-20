WATCH: Silent On Arson; Sonia Gandhi Fear Mongers Over CAA, Calls It ‘discriminatory’

As the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act intensifies, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed solidarity with the students who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by releasing a video statement on Friday. Sonia Gandhi in the video lashed out at the BJP government over the 'divisive politics and brute repression' against the youth and citizens across the country.

"In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent," Sonia Gandhi said.

She further expressed her distress over CAA and slammed the government for not taking the interest of the people into consideration. Furthermore, she stated that her party condemns the actions of the BJP government.

"There have been spontaneous protests at IITs, IIMs and other leading academic institutions throughout the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government. It is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address those concerns. The BJP's brute force is unacceptable," Sonia Gandhi added.

"The CAA is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC [National Register of Citizens] will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable."

However, there was not a word of condemnation over the violent protests across India or the alleged polarisation that has taken place.

Congress raises question on Delhi Police

A few days back, the Congress condemned the actions of the Delhi police on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and demanded a judicial probe into the matter. Addressing the press, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lamented the fact that the police broke an age-old convention of entering the University campus without seeking the permission of the varsity authorities. Moreover, he alleged that the Delhi police did not behave appropriately with women students of the university. Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, “We are here to condemn what happened in Jamia Millia. The way in which police barged into the University campus, went into the library, bathrooms and beat up students."

