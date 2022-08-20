Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing CBI heat over the excise policy scam, alleged that the BJP-led Central government was targetting him due to the growing popularity of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference a day after 14-hour-long raids at his residence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader once again flashed the New York Times cover on Delhi's education policy and accused the BJP of stalling development works by misusing agencies.

"Their issue is not a liquor or excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal... the whole proceeding against me, raids at my residence and my office are meant to stop Arvind Kejriwal... I haven't done any corruption. I am just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister," Sisodia told reporters on Saturday.

Going on a different tangent, the liquor scam-accused minister alleged irregularity in the excise policy of Gujarat, a dry state. "The issue is not liquor scam, if it was, they would send CBI to Gujarat, where a scam of Rs 10 crores is taking place. The BJP leaders, who are involved in the excise scam in Gujarat, are sending CBI sleuths to my house for raids," Sisodia alleged.

The AAP leader also raked up the 'scam' involving the Bundelkhand Expressway, parts of which collapsed due to heavy rains in July, merely five days after the inauguration. "That was a real scam which should be investigated," he said.

'Modi versus Kejriwal in 2024'

The Excise Minister alleged that the BJP was threatening Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, due to his growing popularity in the world and his development efforts.

"Arvind Kejriwal has worked immensely well for the betterment of the Health and Education sector and the Central government is unable to digest this. Days after Kejriwal launched the Make India no. 1 mission, raids were conducted at (Delhi Minister) Satyender Jain's house. Maybe within the next 3-4 days, the CBI or ED will arrest me," Sisodia said.

He further claimed the upcoming 2024 election will be a contest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP. "There is a difference between Prime Minister Modi and Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM takes inspiration from those who are doing good work but Modi stops those involved in developing India. I am sure, in the upcoming elections, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal."