Silent On Lashkar Terror, Mehbooba Mufti Asks How Kashmiri Pandit Details Reached Hitlist

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday questioned the Central government & J&K administration over how the details of Kashmiri Pandits were made public, in context of 56 names being part of a terror 'hitlist'. However, she didn't comment on the act of the Lashkar & its affiliate TRF in unleashing such a 'hitlist'.

Speaking to the media at Qazigund, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Government should answer to the people as to how the details of the Kashmiri Pandits got leaked and due to it, they are getting threats."

"The government has completely failed in protecting the Kashmiri Pandits. They are only exploiting them & are not serious about them," she added, yet to condemn or blame the terrorists.

#BREAKING | PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti questions government over how the details of Kashmiri Pandits were made public. Though, she didn't comment on the Lashkar hitlist.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/N7GvRyWEUh — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

A blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, posted a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees who were recruited under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package and warned of scaling attacks on them.

In the aftermath of several targeted killings by terrorists, Kashmiri Pandits working in the valley under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package have shifted to Jammu and are demonstrating for more than 200 days demanding relocation.

The Centre had earlier informed Parliament that 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019 till July 2022.

The killing of Kashmir Pandits community members triggered protests and they demanded enhanced protection and the transfer of government employees to safer locations.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the security situation in the union territory, officials said. The meeting was attended by senior officials, paramilitary forces, the J&K administration and the police. They took stock of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is a routine monthly review meeting and some of the representatives of the Jammu and Kashmir administration attended it through video conferencing," another official said.