Refraining from commenting on the specifics of the Delhi liquor scam, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal laughed off the criticism of his former mentor Anna Hazare. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Delhi CM alleged that BJP was merely using Hazare to propagate its agenda. AAP has been at loggerheads with BJP since the CBI conducted day-long raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor scam. Claiming that the central agency has given a clean chit to Sisodia, he urged BJP to stop playing politics on this issue.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "When people listen to what they say, then they bring someone forward. Before the Punjab election, they said that Kejriwal is a terrorist. Then, people laughed at their claims. Then they brought Kumar Vishwas ahead and made him say it. Now, they alleged a scam in the liquor scam, but CBI has said there is no scam. The people are not buying their claim. Now, they are firing the gun from Anna Hazare's shoulder. This is politics. The CBI probe is over. Nothing came out of it. Now, this shouldn't be politicised. A probe should be conducted into their attempt to poach MLAs by offering Rs.20 crore."

Punjab Election में मुझे आतंकवादी कहा। जनता हंसने लगी तो Kumar Vishwas को आगे किया



अब कह रहे हैं शराब नीति में घोटाला हुआ। CBI ने कहा- कोई घोटाला नहीं तो Anna Hazare जी के कंधे पर बंदूक़ रख के चला रहे हैं



ये 20-20 Cr में MLA ख़रीदना चाह रहे थे, उसकी जांच हो



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/8lfHl7eHZC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 30, 2022

Anna Hazare questions Arvind Kejriwal's U-turn

In a letter addressed to Kejriwal, social activist Anna Hazare reminded the Delhi CM of his stance pertaining to liquor shops during his India Against Corruption days. Mentioning that both Kejriwal, as well as Manish Sisodia, appreciated the fact that neither cigarettes nor liquor has been sold in his village Ralegaon Siddhi for the last 35 years, he lamented the U-turn taken by the AAP founder. To buttress his point, he quoted from 'Swaraj'- the book written by Kejriwal in 2012 before joining politics. According to Hazare, the Delhi CM cast aside his principles and ideology after forming AAP.

Anna Hazare added, "The historic Lokpal and Lokayukta movement took place for corruption-free India. Lakhs of people came on the streets. At that time, you used to give big speeches on the stage about the need for Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in the states. You talked about ideal politics and an ideal system. But after becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi, you forgot the law of Lokpal and Lokayukta. Not only this, you did not even try to enact a strong Lokayukta law in the Delhi Assembly. And now your government has made a liquor policy destroying the lives of people and impacting the women."