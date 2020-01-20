The Debate
The Debate
Watch: Silent Protest By Chandrababu Naidu Outside Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Politics

On Monday, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu along with 17 MLAs sat on a protest outside Andhra Pradesh Assembly after the Speaker suspended them

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Monday, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu along with 17 MLAs sat on a protest outside Andhra Pradesh Assembly after the Speaker suspended them for creating ruckus while AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking. Later at night, Naidu staged a silent protest sitting alone on the steps of the AP Assembly. Meanwhile, Reddy introduced the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Assembly. This bill envisages Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital. The TDP is vehemently opposed to this move. 

