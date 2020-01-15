Simi Garewal Peddles Comunally-laced Conspiracy Echoing Congress On J&K DySP's Arrest

Echoing the allegations of Congress on Wednesday, popular Bollywood face Simi Garewal appeared to question the activities of arrested J&K DySP Davinder Singh and drew up a communally-laced conspiracy theory entailing a terrorist attack on Republic Day.

READ: Congress Absolves Pak Of Pulwama Attack, Jumps To Give Religious Spin On J&K DySP's Arrest

Simi Garewal echoes Cong's charge on Dy SP's Arrest

Taking to Twitter, Garewal said the chain of events would include bringing terrorists to Delhi, a terrorist attack killing hundreds on Republic Day, and the blame then turning religious. She has apparently meant this to be thought-provoking in some way.

Bring terrorists to Delhi. Bomb blast on Rep Day. Hundreds die. Muslims blamed..and targeted. Was that the scenario? 🤔🤬 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 15, 2020

Just two days after the arrest of J&K's now suspended Dy Sp, Davinder Singh, Congress attempted to give it a religious spin, and also insulted the forces. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that if the name of Davinder Singh would have been Davinder Khan, 'the reaction of the troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous'. Questioning Pakistan's involvement in orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack last year on Feb 14, he asked, 'who were the real culprits behind the gruesome attack', and he went on to seek a probe on all the forces, in order to find the other 'Davinder Singhs'

Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan ,the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion.

(1/3) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 14, 2020

The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us,we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish,

(2/3)#DavindarSingh — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 14, 2020

READ: Prashant Bhushan Echoes Cong's Charge On Dy SP's Arrest, Says 'his Handlers Are In Delhi'

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted at the airport, as per news agency PTI. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

During a press conference, the Police said that Davinder Singh was involved in a number of anti-terror operations, "But the situation in which he was caught yesterday, driving terrorists in a vehicle to Jammu, it’s a heinous crime and we are treating him the same way we treat a terrorists," the Police said.

READ: J&K Police Refutes Report Of Davinder Singh Being Awarded By MHA, Assures Impartial Probe

READ: DySP Davinder Singh A Black Sheep, Being Probed, Politics Unfortunate: J&K L-G's Advisor