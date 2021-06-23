'Since When Is Congress Taliban's Spokesperson?': Naqvi Retaliates To Ex-MP CM's Claims

Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi questioned since when Congress leader Digvijaya Singh become the spokesperson of the Taliban after the senior Congress leader on June 23 demanded a statement from the union government quoting a media report regarding the alleged meeting of Indian officials with Taliban leaders.

Abbas Naqvi told ANI, "Since when these Congress leaders become the spokesperson of the Taliban. Right now, if one Talibani will be killed, they will start mourning over that. They even try to cover up the satanic acts by some terrorists and sometimes they are also seen as spokesperson of the misdeeds of the Taliban. I think they are just dividing the Congress and nothing more."

This surfaced a day after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared a media report which claimed that Indian officials had "quietly" met Taliban representatives in Doha and demanded an immediate statement from the Union government.

Taking to Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh CM shared the media report of a news agency and said, "Indian officials silently visit to meet Taliban leaders ' "The Government of India should make an immediate statement on this subject. Will BJP IT Cell take this cognizance into the category of sedition?"

In connection to Uttar Pradesh's religious conversion controversy, the Minority Affairs minister stated that forced religion conversion is neither allowed in Constitution nor by the government. "The forced conversion is against the society," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi is a jack of all trades and master of none": Naqvi

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent white paper release, Naqvi said, "If we talk about Rahul Gandhi, then it is the jack of all and master of none. Rahul Ji is full of ignorance but tries to show himself as wise. Sometimes he becomes scientists, sometimes he becomes economists, it is all just gibberish."

Rahul Gandhi releases White Paper on Centre's COVID-19 fight

Earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi had released a White Paper on COVID-19 management and said that Coronavirus is not just a biological phenomenon. Stating that the pandemic is also an economic and social phenomenon, the Congress leader said that this White Paper's aim is to help the nation prepare for the possible COVID third wave.

During his press meet via video conferencing, Rahul Gandhi had said, "The aim of this white paper on COVID-19 is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike."

LIVE: Release of White Paper on GOI’s management of Covid19 & interaction with the Press https://t.co/17nlvyv6Op — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2021

Speaking further, Rahul Gandhi had said that there are four main pillars of the paper and all explained its foundation. We have basically developed four pillars, one pillar is the idea of understanding what went wrong and our suggestion is to have a commission who looks into some of the shortcomings so that we can correct it," he added.

He also asserted that government should prepare for a COVID compensation fund to distribute the money to people who have lost their loved ones, which is the fourth and final element.

Smriti Irani's Retaliation

Smriti Irani took to Twitter to retaliate to Rahul Gandhi's conjecture,