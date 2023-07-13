Singer Chinmayi Slams MK Stalin For Birthday Wishes To 'harassment Accused' Vairamuthu

Singer Chinmayi slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (July 13) for extending his wishes to the Padma Bhushan awardee Vairamuthu, who has been facing alleged molestation charges for the past few years, on his 70th birthday. Many women working in the Tamil film-music industry publicly put out allegations against Vairamuthu of sexual harassment in 2018.

Specifically, singer Chinmayi, who has worked with many top musicians in the country and has sung songs in almost all Indian languages, was one among many to make severe allegations against Vairamuthu.

Singer Chinmayi accused him of molesting her during her initial days in the industry. She also targeted the MK Stalin-led DMK party for maintaining a close relationship with the lyricist and claims that DMK leaders tried to silence her.

DMK-Vairamuthu's close ties

Chinmayi, who is facing a five-year ban from the Tamil film industry allegedly for raising charges against Vairamuthu, has reiterated the strong relationship between CM Stalin and Vairamuthu.

"I have been constantly saying that this man is powerful and has tight connections with all parties including the DMK. The Chief minister directly visiting his residence to wish him on his birthday only proves my point. This man who is a molester is enjoying the royal treatment whereas I am facing a work ban for charging him during the #MeToo movement," she said.

"For all the speeches that politicians in Tamil Nadu give about the safety of women, this is a crying shame. Of course, they will all go stone-cold silent when Vairamuthu’s topic is brought up. I am being harassed on Twitter today because of his birthday and this is our amazing rape apologist culture. From Brij Bushan to Vairamuthu, everyone will get away because of such strong political connections."

While the DMK has chosen to remain silent on the allegations against Vairamuthu, there have been multiple instances when he was invited as the chief guest in DMK or state government functions.

During the recently held wrestlers' protest, Chinmayi wrote to CM Stalin seeking his support for the female wrestlers as he allegedly didn't back her when she levelled the charges of molestation against Vairamuthu.

CM Stalin wishes Vairamuthu

On the 70th birthday celebration of Vairamuthu, CM Stalin visited his residence and extended his wishes. He also took to Twitter and said, "This is the 70th birthday of the Tamil poet. More works, poet! May your screen language and poetry grow the Tamil language for many more years!"

Vairamuthu, a renowned lyricist in the Tamil film industry, is the recipient of India's highest accolades such as the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Academy award and seven National Film awards for his work in the film and literature industries. He has been writing poems and novels since age 14 and has been working in the film industry as a lyricist for around 50 years now.