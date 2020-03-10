Vijender Singh Responds To Jyotiraditya Scindia's Exit From Congress; Asks Open Question

Olympian boxer and Congress party member Vijender Singh has questioned the grand old party and asked who is responsible for Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation, following the former Guna MP's resignation Tuesday morning.

Singh questions the leadership

Scindia, in his resignation letter, stated that it was time to move on and that it was a decision which he was pondering over the last one year. "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and the country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party. To reflect and realize the aspirations of my party and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start."

He went on to thank the party for allowing him to serve the people.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia also resigning, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. At the time of writing, there are said to be at least 18 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, while other purported rebels are in Delhi and in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to join the BJP on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

