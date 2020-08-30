Congress' Singhvi Asks 10 Questions On Sandip Ssingh; Alleges '53 Calls To BJP Office'

In a suspicious development, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday came forward to ask 10 questions to the BJP on its alleged links with Sushant Singh Rajput's 'self-proclaimed friend' Sandeep Ssingh. Addressing a news conference, Singhvi demanded that the BJP leaders should come out clean and let everyone know about their connections with Sandeep Ssingh, whose actions in the events surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death have raised eyebrows.

Political interest in Sandip Ssingh has spiked the last few days, with the Shiv Sena and Congress alleging a link to the BJP on account of his involvement in the Vivek Oberoi-starrer critically panned PM Modi biopic, though their questions at this point ring a little hollow seeing as the two parties could easily have investigated Ssingh in context of the Sushant death case while the Mumbai police was conducting the probe, but evidently didn't even though Ssingh ought to have been among the first to have been grilled.

'Blue-eyed boy of the BJP'

Attempting a justification for his late entry, Singhvi said, "Political parties do not want to get themselves involved in Bollywood matters and that is why we had kept a distance from this but I am talking because there's a direct link between a person who has a lot of questions to answer and the ruling government. People want to know about this. I would like to ask 10 questions or list down these 10 facets and like to know whom he has been connected to in the BJP and who wants to protect him."

Sandeep Ssingh himself has claimed that he is the closest friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. Is this the same Sandeep Singh who called the BJP Maharashtra office 53 times in the past few months? Whom was he asking for protection and who is responsible for this? This is the same person who produced the biopic of PM Modi. I was the one who demanded the movie's stay. It is clear that he is a personality very close to the BJP and shares love and affection with it. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to promote the film despite it not being a film made by the government. Sandeep Ssingh is not just an ordinary man and definitely not an ordinary film producer. There are reports in the media that he might leave India soon. On 29th March 2018 during a trip to Mauritius, this person was charged with assault on a minor Swiss citizen. It was a trip 'backed' by the Embassy of India in the country during his visit. Rumours were that this charge was dropped but we have no proof. This exposes the true character of the person involved. He is a VIP person as last year, he was the only film producer in the 'Vibrant Gujrat' to get a Rs 177 crore MOU. His company was in a loss but still, the Gujarat government invested in it. How was the Mauritius matter solved, why was the biopic made? why are talks going on that he might leave India? What is this mystery? Fadnavis Ji and Gadkari Ji should explain about this person's godfathers There has been a lot of talks about drugs. These date back to 2017 and partly 2018, so I would want to ask what was the Fadnavis government doing at that time? Why were they so excited to transfer the case to CBI? Was Sandeep Ssingh the reason for this? Why is it that people completely sinked in illegal activities linked to the BJP. I would give two examples of it - the 'suit-boot' family was involved in a ventilator scam and the makers of the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister' were also involved in illegal activities. The BJP is being exposed and we want answers.

Congress sees BJP link to Sandip Ssingh

The controversy started when Congress leader Sachin Sawant asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's links to Ssingh. Sawant tweeted a photo of Devendra Fadnavis with Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip SSingh at the poster launch event of the movie. Ssingh was allegedly a friend of Rajput, but has not been in touch with the actor for a year and a half, as per some of Sushant's friends.

In response, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Congress leader is "not doing his homework." He stated that Fadnavis may have shared the dias with Ssingh at an event, but the case is not about the photo. Fadnavis also reminded that the same Sandip Ssingh had been roped into producing a biopic based on Balasaheb Thackeray.

This is extraneous of the questionable actions of Sandip Ssingh surrounding the Sushant death case, over which he is yet to be summoned by CBI but may be at some point.

