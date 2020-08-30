Congress' Singhvi Asks 10 Questions On Sandip Ssingh; Alleges '53 Calls To BJP Office'

In a suspicious development, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday came forward to ask 10 questions to the BJP on its alleged links with Sushant Singh Rajput's 'self-proclaimed friend' Sandeep Ssingh. Addressing a news conference, Singhvi demanded that the BJP leaders should come out clean and let everyone know about their connections with Sandeep Ssingh, whose actions in the events surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death have raised eyebrows.
Political interest in Sandip Ssingh has spiked the last few days, with the Shiv Sena and Congress alleging a link to the BJP on account of his involvement in the Vivek Oberoi-starrer critically panned PM Modi biopic, though their questions at this point ring a little hollow seeing as the two parties could easily have investigated Ssingh in context of the Sushant death case while the Mumbai police was conducting the probe, but evidently didn't even though Ssingh ought to have been among the first to have been grilled.
Attempting a justification for his late entry, Singhvi said, "Political parties do not want to get themselves involved in Bollywood matters and that is why we had kept a distance from this but I am talking because there's a direct link between a person who has a lot of questions to answer and the ruling government. People want to know about this. I would like to ask 10 questions or list down these 10 facets and like to know whom he has been connected to in the BJP and who wants to protect him."
The controversy started when Congress leader Sachin Sawant asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's links to Ssingh. Sawant tweeted a photo of Devendra Fadnavis with Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip SSingh at the poster launch event of the movie. Ssingh was allegedly a friend of Rajput, but has not been in touch with the actor for a year and a half, as per some of Sushant's friends.
In response, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Congress leader is "not doing his homework." He stated that Fadnavis may have shared the dias with Ssingh at an event, but the case is not about the photo. Fadnavis also reminded that the same Sandip Ssingh had been roped into producing a biopic based on Balasaheb Thackeray.
This is extraneous of the questionable actions of Sandip Ssingh surrounding the Sushant death case, over which he is yet to be summoned by CBI but may be at some point.
