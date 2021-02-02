Singhvi Defends Budget's Covid Vaccine Allocation Against 'compulsive Contrarian' Bhushan

In an unusual occurrence, the Congress party not only extended support to the government's allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines but also defended the move against critics.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday backed the budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for procurement of vaccines against Coronavirus after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan attacked the Centre for prioritising vaccines over the welfare of poor migrant labourers who lost their livelihoods last year.

Taking to Twitter, Bhushan said that the Finance Ministry is spending public money on private companies manufacturing "untested" vaccines at a time was COVID-19 is "naturally dying down" in the country. He said that the government could have instead spent the amount for the benefit of farmers and migrants.

Calling on the SC advocate to not be a "compulsive contrarian" towards the budget, Congress' Singhvi remarked that the subsidy for the vaccine is a "necessity and not a luxury."

"Let's not be a compulsive contrarian here. Subsidy for the vaccine is a necessity, not a luxury," he tweeted in response to Bhushan's criticism.

Budget 2021 focuses on the health & well-being sector

Stressing on the Health Infrastructure while presenting the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 35,000 crore for the Covid-19 vaccines with an assurance of providing more if required. With an expanded focus on Health, the government has allocated a total of 2.83 lakh crores for the health and wellbeing sector.

The Finance Minister also announced a center-sponsored scheme PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years in addition to the National Health Mission.

