Singhvi Reiterates Sachin Pilot's Worth In Congress, Slams Attempt To Oust Rajasthan Govt

On Monday, Congress spokesperson and RS MP Abhishek Singhvi maintained that Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot was free to air his grievances within the party. At the same time, he stressed that seeking to topple the government in the state was crossing the red line. He urged Pilot to follow the constitutional path being an MLA of the Congress party. According to him, the Rajasthan Deputy CM should resign first if he wanted to harm the Congress party's interests in the state. Thereafter, Singhvi contended that it was "treacherous" for a leader for attempting to topple his own government.

Abhishek Singhvi remarked, "Sachin Pilot whom I consider one of the most talented, impressive and competent Congressmen we have in the party is a personal friend also. We all value him in the party. Certainly, he should come and air his grievances. The door is open. All people are willing to listen to him. And I would say that he will have certain genuine grievances- I have no doubt about it. But where I draw a red line is a moment where anybody, if you are to topple a government or to hurt your own party in the state."

"I think everything except this boundary red flag is accepted in the party. It is a party that continues to have a diverse set of opinions and we all know how much we can express. I would urge Pilot to exercise this right. I have a problem that at the end of the day, if you are elected an MLA of Congress party, then there is only one path in morality, law, constitution, and 10th schedule. Please resign and then do what you like. You cannot topple a government of your own when you continue to be MLA. As a leader, it will be treacherous to try and topple your own government," he added.

Another CLP meeting scheduled

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala revealed that another Legislative Party meeting would take place at 10 am on July 14. Maintaining that the Rajasthan government under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot had the support of 109 MLAs. He requested Pilot and other MLAs to attend this meeting for discussing the prevailing situation. Reiterating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen, he opined that anyone having differences should communicate with an open mind.

