Yashwant Sinha Slams MP CM For Reserving Govt Jobs, Terms It 'mockery' Of Constitution

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Friday slammed the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his decision to reserve government jobs for its state citizens. Sinha lashed out at Chouhan for making a 'mockery of the Indian constitution by barring outsiders from taking up jobs in MP. He also came down heavily on the Centre government for being 'mute spectator' over this matter and questioned if the other BJP chief ministers will 'follow the suit'.

'This is the new India of the BJP'

Expressing his concern over the decision Sinha took to Twitter and wrote, "MP CM has made a mockery of the Constitution of India by barring outsiders from jobs in MP. This is the new India of the BJP. Will the other CMs of BJP follow suit and the central govt remain a mute spectator? Is India Divided the new BJP slogan?".

Maha govt reacts to MP govt decision

Furthermore, Chouhan's decision has also irked the Maharashtra Government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray. Reacting to it Shiv Sena via Saamana has raised the issue of 'son of the soil' - that is people belonging to a particular state and their natural right to the resources. Claiming that when Maharashtra brings any initiative to benefit only the Marathi population or talks about the rights of the people belonging to the state, they face a backlash, while no one pointed fingers at Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh to reserve govt jobs for state citizens

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday August 15 said that preference would be given to local youth for government jobs in the state. He also said that his government was preparing a single citizenship database so that people of the state do not have to register for each scheme separately.

"All government jobs will be reserved only for the children of Madhya Pradesh. Our aim is to involve the talents of the state in the upliftment of the state," he said.

During his Independence Day speech the chief minister said "Madhya Pradesh youth will be given priority in government jobs. It is our duty to be concerned about the youths of our state at a time when job opportunities are scarce," he said.

"We will put in place such a mechanism that will ensure employment to local youths on the basis of their mark- sheets of Class X and XII," Chouhan added. The chief minister said that the government will work for the development of skills among the state's youths.

