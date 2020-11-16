Sirsa Condemns PFI's Secret Meeting With Turkey's Al-Qaeda-linked IHH; Calls For Total Ban

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday expressed concern over the shocking connection that has come to light between Popular Front of India (PFI) and Turkish intelligence-linked jihadist group IHH.

After a European research group reported that a meeting had taken place in October 2018 between members of PFI and the IHH, which is backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the SAD leader called for strict action against the organisation.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sirsa said, “PFI presents itself as it is engaged in social work, but they have dual roles involving terrorism and carry intentions of causing harm to the nation. The Centre should take strict action against such groups that are which pose a threat to national security.”

He further said that any organisation which attempts to divide the nation or create riots should be banned straight away. He also stressed on the need to ensure that such entities which attempt to hamper national peace do not flourish in the country.

PFI meets with IHH - linked to Al-Qaeda

As per the report published by the Nordic monitor last week, the meeting comprised of PFI members - Prof. P Koya and E. M. Abdul Rahiman and IHH Secretary-General Durmuş Aydın and Vice-President Hüseyin Oruç at IHH headquarters in Istanbul. The report claims that IHH has been accused of smuggling arms to al-Qaeda-affiliated groups in Syria in 2014.

Moreover, the meeting was part of the Turkish government’s outreach to Muslim communities in the Southeast Asia region, claims the report. PFI had been chosen as it had endorsed Erdogan after a 2016 coup attempt and was promoted by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency as a group whose members 'were abused by Indian police'. The meeting was held to discuss promoting a partnership between the two organisations in various fields.

