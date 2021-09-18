Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted to Captain Amarinder Singh's offer to resign as the Punjab CM, alleging that there were talks to remove him from the post even before his proposition. The Akali Dal leader revealed that the CLP meeting called by the Congress high command at 5 PM later today had been convened for the same purpose. The leader claimed that Amarinder Singh was attempting a face-saver by putting out his offer to resign since his removal was inevitable.

While speaking to Republic TV, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Captain Amarinder Singh was not even aware that senior leaders of the party were camping in Chandigarh, asking MLAs to sign a letter saying that he should resign. This is an active fight between the Congress high command, due to which Punjab is suffering. Now Captain Amarinder Singh has said I will resign, I must tell him that that will never happen, you will be removed. Rather than showing loyalty to the Gandhi parivar, you should have shown loyalty to Punjab."

"You stood by the Gandhi family, and now they are ditching you. They have used you and now they are throwing you. They have already decided that, the CLP had called a meeting for this purpose. Either he has shut his eyes or is doing this as a saving grace," he added.

Amarinder Singh offers to resign

Ahead of the CLP meeting, sources have revealed that Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has offered to resign from his post stating that he 'cannot take anymore humiliation'. Sources state that the CM has dialled Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and veteran Kamal Nath saying that he was a true Congressman at heart and would do nothing to hurt the party's chances. As per sources, the CM has also called his supporters at 2 PM to his residence to discuss strategy ahead of the CLP meeting.

Amarinder Singh has told Gandhi that he had accepted all the political changes that happened till now on her word, but now would no longer be able to take such humiliation. This comes amidst the constant back-and-forth between Singh and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Several MLAs - specifically Sidhu's supporters - have repeatedly attacked the CM, claiming that he was unfit to rule the state.