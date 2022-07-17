Sirsa Rebukes Tejashwi Yadav's 'statue' Remark Against Murmu; Calls It 'insult To Nation'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks against Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, calling it an 'insult to the nation'. Speaking to Republic TV, Sirsa stated that Yadav was insulting a lady and a future President and rebuked his statements.

"This is not the first time. The entire Congress and Opposition are trying to mock the presidential candidate. Especially Tejashwi Yadav should remember, that if a political personality was a statue, that was his mother who was the Chief Minister in Bihar when Lalu Prasad Yadav went to jail. They are insulting a lady and President. Everyone knows she will be a president after tomorrow and using these kinds of words against women, and a President is an insult to the nation," he told Republic.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, who has already announced that his party's support is for Opposition face Yashwant Sinha, stooped down to insult the ruling NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, July 16. Speaking to the media about the upcoming Presidential elections, Yadav opined that a 'statue is not needed in the Rashtrapati Bhawan'.

"You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak multiple times, but have you ever heard Droupadi Murmu? Since the time, she has been declared a candidate in the Presidential elections, she has not once addressed the media, " said the younger son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, NDA's Droupadi Murmu will face off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election on July 18 to fill this impending vacancy. With the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSRCP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, the JD(S) Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others, NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and go past 61%.

The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot on Monday, July 18. The counting of votes will be on July 21. Nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. After being elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first president who was born post-independence and the first tribal woman to occupy the top Constitutional post. She has previously served as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.