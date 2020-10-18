Sirsa Slams Param Bir Singh After Republic Exposes Lies, Says 'does Not Deserve Uniform'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday lashed out at Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, after BARC's email to Republic Media Network demolished his claims, requesting the Maharashtra DGP to initiate action against him. "I want to request the Maharashtra DGP to immediately take action against the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Such kind of a man does not deserve to stay in uniform. They should take action. Today police are under someone, tomorrow they would be someone else but if they are committing wrongdoings then action should be taken against them," said Sirsa.

"I also want to say that Pradeep Bhandari had an anticipatory bail, but that was not seen, so I believe even the court should initiate action in this. If Param Bir Singh believes he is a goon in uniform and can do anything he wants, the government and the court both should take cognizance of the matter," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

What is the BARC's email to Republic?

Republic Media Network’s CEO Vikas Khanchandani wrote an email to BARC on October 16, 2020, requesting it to "confirm in the public domain" that the "BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outliers Media Pvt. Ltd)". In response to Vikas Khanchandani's email, BARC responded on October 17, 2020, by thanking the network for their "faith in the internal mechanisms of BARC" and said that "if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response."

Thus, this e-mail proves that BARC did not allege any malpractice against the Republic Media Network, and yet, the Mumbai Police Commissioner floated a factually-bereft campaign against it, which has been comprehensively exposed at every turn. The email by BARC shows that the Mumbai Police Commissioner's entire campaign against Republic Media Network was based on a lie.

Param Bir Singh had held a news conference to accuse Republic TV and two Marathi news channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema - of being involved in an alleged TRP scam. He claimed that after an investigation based on a complaint by an agency working with BARC, it has found that money was paid to watch the channel for certain hours in order to increase ratings. However, just six hours later, Republic Media Network accessed the FIR - based on which Police had undertaken said investigation - and exposed that there was not one mention of Republic TV or any affiliate-entity of the Republic Media Network in it; Instead, the FIR named another news channel. Republic also accessed the complaint based on which the FIR was filed, which concurred that Republic was in no way named.

