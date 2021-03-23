Sisir Adhikari Allegedly Heckled By TMC Workers In Bengal's Egra

Ahead of West Bengal Elections, former Union Minister and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, who is also the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly heckled by the TMC workers on Monday night in Egra. According to sources, Sisir Adhikari was returning to his home after attending a public meeting on Monday night. Speaking on the incident, the former MP has said that he will lodge a complaint against the TMC.

Sisir Adhikari alleges attack by TMC workers

Sources further informed Republic Media Network that upon getting the information that Sisir Adhikari was allegedly heckled by the TMC workers, the local police immediately reached the spot and the central forces took control of the situation. However, no arrest has been made so far. Earlier on March 21, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointing towards the Adhikari family had said that she was relieved as "Mir Zafars" (traitors) have quit the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee said, "Thank God, the 'Mir Jafars' (traitors) have left (TMC). I am relieved. It has saved us (the party). They never allowed me to come to Khejuri, Nandigram or Kanthi whenever I wished to visit these places. They acted as if this was their 'zamindari'. Now, nobody can stop me from coming here." READ | Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir & brother to attend Amit Shah's rally in Bengal's Egra

This statement by TMC supremo comes after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari, who are Trinamool Congress MPs, said that they will be attending Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election rally in West Bengal's Egra on Sunday.

It is important to note here that Sisir Adhikari had earlier expressed willingness to join the BJP if asked by his son, Suvendu Adhikari. Former TMC Minister Suvendu, who switched over to the saffron party before polls, has been pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. The crucial seat will go to the polls on April 1. Earlier in December 2020, Suvendu Adhikari had quit TMC and joined the saffron party.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.