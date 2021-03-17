Sisir Adhikari Avers 'ready To Join BJP If Suvendu Says'; Will Attend PM's Kanthi Rally

Just days after his meeting with BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari has said that he will join the saffron party, if his son - Suvendu Adhikari - tells him to do so. The veteran TMC leader has also affirmed that he will 'support' his son and be present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kanthi on March 20. After Suvendu Adhikari's exit from the TMC, Sisir Adhikari is also reportedly said to follow his son to the BJP due to his strained relationship with the TMC leadership.

Earlier in the day, former Mamata Banerjee aide Suvendu Adhikari stated that his father will support the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal elections. Highlighting that Sisir Adhikari is a senior leader in the state, Suvendu said that he would also be present at PM Modi's rally, which the veteran leader has now confirmed.

"I will support my son. If they tell me to go to PM Modi's public meeting, I will definitely go. If they tell me to join BJP, I will do so," Sisir Adhikari told ANI.

After his exit from the TMC, Suvendu Adhikari is set to lock horns with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, as both of them will contest from Nandigram constituency, which is the former's stronghold. The TMC chief has vacated her Bhowanipore seat to contest from Nandigram in the assembly polls which will be held across 8 phases.

I will support my son. If they tell me to go to PM Modi's public meeting, I will definitely go: Sisir Adhikari, TMC leader and father of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. pic.twitter.com/WBHY6MqAak — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

BJP MP meets Sisir Adhikari

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Saturday visited Sisir Adhikari at his residence, sparking speculations of the veteran leader's jump to the BJP. Describing it as a 'courtesy call,' Chatterjee said that Sisir Adhikari's political move was not discussed.

"It was a courtesy lunch. Sisir da is a senior politician and the Adhikari family is synonymous with Medinipur (of which Nandigram is a part). He had once praised my Lok Sabha speech. We share good rapport. He requested me to visit him again," PTI quoted the BJP leader said. She, however, clarified that the BJP would welcome the TMC MP with open arms if he decides to join the party.

Suvendu seeks cancellation of Mamata's nomination

Leveling charges of concealing facts, former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, listed down six cases registered against CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of his high-octane battle against the TMC supremo in West Bengal's Nandigram. The BJP leader raised an objection with the Election Commission's returning officer against Mamata Banerjee's nomination papers. The TMC chief, who is set to contest from Suvendu's stronghold Nandigram in the Bengal Assembly Elections, has claimed that she has no criminal cases impending against her in her nomination papers.

Just days after Suvendu's charge, the TMC on Wednesday approached the Election Commission and has demanded cancellation of Suvendu Adhikari's nomination from Nandigram alleging an electoral roll fraud by the BJP leader. In a letter to the EC, the TMC has claimed that Adhikari's name appears in the electoral roll for Nandigram and Haldia as well, which is against the Representation of the People Act, 1951 - which states that no person shall be registered as a voter in more than one constituency.

