Sisir Adhikari Confirms Intention To Join BJP; Accuses Mamata Of 'mentally Torturing' Kin

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari confirmed that he will not only be present at PM Modi's Kanthi rally on March 20, but also join BJP. Sisir Adhikari has represented the Kanthi constituency as a TMC member since 2009 besides serving as the Union Minister of State for Rural Development in the Congress-led UPA government. His son Suvendu is pitted against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. Maintaining that he is "howling" for the victory of BJP, the Kanthi MP stressed the need to help out his son.

Moreover, he accused Banerjee of using insulting language in her rallies and mentally torturing his family. Elaborating on his family's stellar record in electoral politics, he exuded confidence in Suvendu Adhikari's victory from the Nandigram constituency. Refuting the WB CM's 'outsider' attack on the BJP leader, he reminded that she was a voter of Bhawanipore in Kolkata.

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari remarked, "She (Mamata Banerjee) was abusing, using false language, assaulting language in every meeting, torturing mentally and physically my family. Our history is more than 60-62 years. I was a Gram Panchayat member in 1962-63. In 1969, I was elected the Municipal Councillor." He added, "Suvendu is a voter of Nandigram. She is a voter of Bhawanipore, Kolkata. Who is she to call Suvendu an outsider?" READ | BJP slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee for 'running misinformation campaign', complains to EC

WB Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray.

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.