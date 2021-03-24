Sisir Adhikari Gives Interesting Verdict On Who Will Win WB Polls; Will attend PM's Rally

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, former TMC MP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari confirmed that he will be present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally at Kanthi at 11 am on Wednesday in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

On Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, Adhikari said, "She apparently has a broken foot now. She is putting false allegations on BJP and saying that she was pushed, that's not true."

When asked if BJP will win over 200 seats in Bengal, Sisir said, "Look at early records. What does the Lok Sabha record tell you? How will the TMC win? "

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will hold a rally at Kanthi in East Medinipur at 11 am on Wednesday, whereas WB CM Mamata Banerjee will hold three public rallies in the Bankura district. First at Bishnupur at 12:30 PM, then at Onda at 1:30 PM, and then at Bankura Town at 2:30 PM.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State.

