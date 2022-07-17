Sisir Adhikari In Run To Be West Bengal Governor After Dhankhar's VP Nomination: Sources

After the nomination of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, sources have revealed that TMC-turned-BJP leader Sisir Adhikari may helm the post of the Governor of West Bengal. Republic TV has learned that Sisir Adhikari is the front runner for the post and could be the next Governor of West Bengal.

Former Union Minister Sisir Adhikari, who is the father of Nandigram heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, switched allegiance to the saffron party on March 21, 2021, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. He had followed his son's footsteps and joined the saffron party at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Egra where he said, "Save Bengal from atrocities, we are with you, our family is with you. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Bharat."

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar nominated for VP

This comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of West Bengal, was announced as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the post of Vice President on Saturday. His name was finalised by the BJP parliamentary panel whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh among others. The panel held a meeting at the party HQ on Saturday.

"NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar. He is a 'kisan putra' (son of farmer) who established himself as 'people's governor'," JP Nadda announced after the meeting.

After the announcement, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari called Dhankhar a "constitutional expert" and said that there is a wave of happiness in the state. "He (Dhankhar) worked as a protector of the constitution. Keeping this in mind, seeing his upliftment (as a V-P), there is a wave of happiness in the whole of Bengal," he said.

Kolkata | There is a wave of happiness in Bengal today. A constitutional expert has been selected for Vice President post. We're thankful for his work to save democracy in West Bengal: West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Jagdeep Dhankhar's name as NDA's Vice-President Candidate pic.twitter.com/2iwQDKxHox — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

In 2017, BJP had fielded the then-Cabinet Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP chief and veteran parliamentarian, as its Vice Presidential candidate, who won the polls comfortably. Naidu's term ends on August 10. The last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice Presidential poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.