Sisodia Accuses BJP Of 'pressurizing' LG To Overrule 'hospital For Delhites Only' Decision

Soon after LG Anil Baijal overruled AAP government's decision of restricting medical treatment to Delhi residents, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has accused the BJP of pressurising the LG to make the decision. Kejriwal's Deputy, who also heads the national capital's Health Ministry, has also accused the BJP of 'playing politics' over COVID-19 and attempting to fail the policies of state governments.

Speaking to ANI just hours after LG overruled the government decision on Monday, Sisodia said, "Delhi government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment if cases increase in future." The Deputy CM added that Kejriwal had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how will they be arranged as well.

BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over #COVID19 & trying to fail the policies of state governments?: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia https://t.co/J1vJqrnVhY pic.twitter.com/sRdhgdwx20 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

LG overrules AAP's decision

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the AAP government's order to reserve government hospitals only for Delhi residents. In his capacity as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Chairman, Baijal directed all departments and authorities to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient regardless of his place of residence.

This decision is likely to provide relief to people from other states desiring to seek COVID-19 treatment in Delhi government hospitals. Currently, there are 28,936 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 10,999 persons have recovered while 812 casualties have been reported.

Delhi CM's announcement

Addressing a press briefing on June 7, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the hospitals affiliated with the government would be reserved only for Delhi residents. At the same time, people living in other states can access the Central government hospitals for treatment. However, the treatment-related to transplantation, neurosurgery, oncology will continue for all patients irrespective of their place of residence.

To get admission in a Delhi government hospital for COVID-19 treatment, residents were asked to produce valid proof of residence such as Voter ID, passbook, passport, driving license, etc.

