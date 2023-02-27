Sisodia Arrest: AAP, Congress Engage In Mudslinging; Sanjay Singh Points Out 'irony'

AAP leader Sanjay Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre over the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday, February 27. Singh compared the BJP with the Congress said both parties use central agencies to their benefit. "Congress has also misused the power of CBI, ED and other central agencies in the past," Singh said.

"Ironically, when ED and CBI investigate Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, then the Congress party blames the centre for the atrocity. Now, when Manish Sisodia is being troubled by the central investigative agencies, the Congress party is celebrating and hailing the probe agency."

Congress sees 'hope of justice' in Sisodia arrest

Sanjay Singh's comment attacking Congress comes a day after Delhi Congress chief Anil Choudhary said, "When our children were gasping for breath in the Corona pandemic, Sisodia, Kejriwal was carrying out the liquor scam in connivance with the liquor mafia. The arrest of Sisodia after the written complaint of the Congress would have increased Delhi's hope of justice today."

While attacking Congress, the AAP leader praised other opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party, BRS, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena (UBT) and CPI(M) for standing with the AAP in the toughest times and raising their voice against the Centre.

He went on to claim the CBI has found no evidence even after searching Manish Sisodia's residence, office, village properties and bank lockers. The probe agency has alleged Rs 10,000 crore corruption on Delhi Deputy CM, Sanjay Singh added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has used the probe agency to arrest Sisodia. It's part of their political agenda and to hide charges of corruption levelled against the BJP leaders."

"Manish Sisodia's arrest comes right after the AAP demanded for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue. It's a political vendetta and nothing else," Sanjay Singh said further.

Manish Sisodia sent to 5-day CBI custody.

Manish Sisodia was summoned by the CBI on February 26 for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22. After eight hours of grilling, Sisodia was arrested by the probe agency for not cooperating in the investigation, claimed sources.

The Delhi Deputy CM was produced before the Delhi Rouse Avenue court where the probe agency demanded his custody. The court has accepted CBI's request and sent Manish Sisodia to five-day custody.