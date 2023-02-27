Sisodia Arrested: Kejriwal's 'CBI Under Political Pressure' Claim Fabricated, Says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's claim that the CBI officers were against the arrest of Manish Sisodia and that the Central agency arrested the Delhi Deputy CM due to the "political pressure".

Taking to his Twitter, BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said, "You had spread such fake news about IB (Intelligence Bureau) in Gujarat too. Now everyone knows that whatever you write and say is fabricated."

Tiwari advised the Delhi CM to let the law take its course while taking a dig at the latter. "Let the law take its course. Investigation into the Liquor scam of the Liquor Minister will start soon and it will grow too, this is your fear, isn't it?" the BJP leader tweeted.

ऐसी फेक न्यूज़ आपने आईबी को ले कर गुजरात में भी फैलायी थी.. अब सब जानते हैं कि आप जो लिखते और बोलते है वो सब मनगढ़ंत होता है .. क़ानून को काम करने दो, शराब मंत्री के शराब घोटाले पर जाँच की आँच जल्द आगे भी बड़ेगी, ये ही आपका भी डर है ना https://t.co/5wfpU1nEu2 — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) February 27, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that while campaigning for the Gujarat assembly elections last year, Kejriwal had claimed that an IB report predicted his party's victory in Gujarat. However, in contrast to Kejriwal's claim, AAP only bagged 5 seats in the 182-seat assembly with the party's CM face Isudan Gadhvi losing his seat by 19,000 votes.

Kejriwal makes big claim over Sisodia's arrest

On Monday, AAP supremo Kejriwal made a huge claim that "most" officers of the CBI were against the arrest of his Deputy Manish Sisodia who the Central agency arrested on February 26.

Taking to his Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that CBI officers were against the arrest of Sisodia as there was no evidence against him. He said that CBI officers were forced to arrest the Delhi Deputy CM because of the "political pressure" from their "political masters".