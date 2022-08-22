Manish Sisodia Urges People To Give 'AAP A Chance' Ahead Of Gujarat Visit Amid Excise Row

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will head toward the poll-bound state for a two-day visit on Monday. Prior to his visit to Gujarat, Manish Sisodia spoke to the media at his residence in the national capital and confirmed his two-day visit alongside Arvind Kejriwal to Gujarat.

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has done great work in Delhi for the past 7-8 years and then also in Punjab, Manish Sisodia claimed that the people of Gujarat also want to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal.

"During our visit to Gujarat, we will go to several places and appeal to the people to give a chance to Aam Aadmi Party", he said.

Further, taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat, Delhi Deputy CM said that what the BJP government could not do in the last 27 years, AAP will deliver in just five years.

"The BJP government could not do anything about unemployment, education, health, or inflation. People are struggling in the state. But if given a chance, our Aam Aadmi Party will do it in 5 years and show what the party can do for the people of the state", he added.

It is pertinent to note that Sisodia avoided questions related to the ongoing CBI investigation into the Delhi liquor scam case, during his brief interaction. CBI searched several locations including the Delhi Deputy CM's residence in connection to the irregularities in Delhi liquor excise policy.

AAP's promises for poll-bound Gujarat

Gearing up for the upcoming elections in the state, Arvind Kejriwal during his previous visit to north Gujarat had a made bunch of promises to the people including free electricity supply to improved healthcare services.

सोमवार को मैं और मनीष जी दो दिन के लिए गुजरात जाएँगे - शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की गारंटी देने। दिल्ली की तरह गुजरात में भी अच्छे स्कूल, अच्छे अस्पताल और मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बनाएँगे। सबको अच्छी शिक्षा और अच्छा इलाज मुफ़्त मिलेगा। लोगों को खूब राहत मिलेगी



युवाओं से भी संवाद करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 20, 2022

Reiterating the same, Kejriwal on Saturday took to Twitter and said, "On Monday Manish Ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days - to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals, and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved. Will also interact with youth".

