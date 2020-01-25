AAP’s Sisodia Challenges BJP 'Arrest Sharjeel Imam Within 24 Hrs' Over 'Assam Cutoff' Call

Slamming the BJP for holding a press conference on Sharjeel Imam's 'Cut off Assam from India' call, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Saturday challenged the BJP government to arrest Imam within 24 hours. Furthermore, he alleged that if Imam has still not been arrested, then it would seem as if he was BJP's insider sent to make such inflammatory statements. Since the newsbreak, the Assam government has stated that it will file a sedition case against Sharjeel Imam and a complaint has already been registered with Delhi police.

AAP challenges BJP to arrest Sharjeel

"An individual is talking about separating Assam from India and its surprising that BJP is doing a press conference over that. You are the country's government, you should arrest him. If he is not arrested, it seems like you are making such an individual say such things to harm the country's environment. I am giving BJP 24 hours time to arrest this individual else it will seem like he is your man and that you do not care about the country's security," he said to reporters.

SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam instigates, says ‘cut off Assam from India' by blocking roads

BJP holds PC on Sharjeel Imam

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Shaheen Bagh should actually be called "Dishaheen bagh" or rather "Tauheen Bagh" based on the kind of propaganda that they were engaging in the garb of protests against the CAA. He also stated that Imam's statements were a direct attempt to break the country up. He also compared the situation to how during the time of Arab spring a call for building a Muslim Caliphate initially started with a call to save democracy.

BJP's Sambit Patra calls Shaheen Bagh organiser Imam's speech, an 'open call for Jihad'

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video has emerged that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

IMPACT: BJP's Assam govt to take action against Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' threat

In the video, he says,"If we have 5 lakh organised people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

Shaheen Bagh organiser STUNG: Watch him reveal the plot to catch the western media's eye