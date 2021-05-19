Sisodia Defends Kejriwal On Variant Tweet; Claims 'BJP, Centre Care Only About Singapore'

Post the diplomatic backlash on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's tweet, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that BJP and the Centre cared only about Singapore rather than the lives of children. Hinting that a new dangerous variant prevalent in Singapore significantly affecting children could potentially lead to a third COVID-19 wave in India, the AAP chief demanded the cancellation of all air services with the South East Asian nation. However, Singapore rubbished this claim pointing out that this was the same variant found in India and was assured by the Centre that the "Delhi CM does not speak for India".

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Sisodia recalled that the Union government had ignored a similar warning about the variant found in the UK leading to adverse consequences thereafter. Moreover, he accused BJP of playing politics on Kejriwal's genuine appeal. At present, there are 50,863 active novel coronavirus cases in Delhi while 13,29,899 patients have been discharged and 22,111 deaths have been reported.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "It is clear from the reactions of BJP and the Centre that Kejriwal cares for children while BJP and the Centre care for Singapore. They do not care about the children of Delhi and the country. They care for Singapore. Scientists and doctors had warned about the first new strain found in London. The Indian government did not act at the right time. The current condition of the country is owing to the strain from London and the negligence of the Centre."

"Today, scientists and doctors are warning that children are under threat. The Supreme Court also said that children are under threat in the next wave. But we are not able to understand that we have to remain alert. The issue is not Singapore, the issue is our children. You want to make Singapore an issue while we are worried about children. You want to play politics on Singapore, we want to save our children," he added.

MEA decries "irresponsible comments"

While NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul observed that the Centre is examining the issue, the matter escalated further when the Singapore government summoned India's High Commissioner earlier in the day to convey its strong objection to Kejriwal's tweet. The High Commissioner clarified that the Delhi CM had "no competence" to pronounce on COVID-19 variants or Civil Aviation policy. Commenting on this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned that such "irresponsible comments" can damage the longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries. Thanking his counterpart for this clarification, Vivian Balakrishnan noted that the focus should be on tackling the situation in their respective nations.