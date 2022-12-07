As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for winning the trust of the people of the national capital. Addressing AAP's victory rally, Kejriwal's deputy thanked the party workers and stated that the people of Delhi have given them a huge responsibility to make the city cleaner and better.

Speaking at the AAP's victory rally, Sisodia said, "I want to congratulate all the party workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital and across the country. We thank the people of Delhi for giving the mandate to the 'kattar imaandaar' (extremely honest) AAP. This is not just a win but a big responsibility to make Delhi cleaner and better."

"BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. And today, Kejriwal-led AAP has successfully thrown the saffron party out of power in the MCD bringing an end to its 15-year rule. At this special moment, I also want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who through his work and efficiency, has won the hearts of the people of the national capital," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Sisodia's jibe at BJP after AAP won MCD polls

Soon after the Kejriwal-led party successfully gained a massive lead over the saffron camp in the MCD polls, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a swipe at the BJP and called it the world's 'biggest and the most negative' party.

Thanking the people of Delhi for supporting AAP, Sisodia tweeted, "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest, and working Arvind Kejriwal ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility."

दिल्ली MCD में आम आदमी पार्टी पर भरोसा करने के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का दिल से आभार…



दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे नेगेटिव पार्टी को हराकर दिल्ली की जनता ने कट्टर ईमानदार और काम करने वाले @ArvindKejriwal जी को जिताया है.



हमारे लिए ये सिर्फ़ जीत नहीं बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 7, 2022

BJP wins AAP's big turfs

As the AAP is celebrating its big win in the MCD polls after bringing an end to BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body, BJP seems to have been focussing on the bright side. Despite suffering a massive loss in the crucial MCD polls, BJP has won AAP's key turfs that fall in Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s assembly constituency Patparganj in East Delhi. Interestingly, BJP has also clinched power in wards in jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s assembly area constituency well.

Taking a swipe at AAP over losing its crucial seats, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "BJP has won all three wards in AAP’s jailed minister Satyender Jain’s constituency and 3/4 in Manish Sisodia’s backyard of Patparganj. Both corrupt ministers, close to Arvind Kejriwal, slammed in their areas." He further added, "BJP on the contrary has gained 1 percent vote share over the 2020 Assembly election."

BJP has won all 3 wards in AAP’s jailed minister Satyender Jain’s constituency and 3/4 in Manish Sisodia’s backyard of Patparganj.



Both corrupt ministers, close to Arvind Kejriwal, slammed in their areas.



BJP on the contrary has gained 1% vote share over 2020 Assembly election. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 7, 2022

Claiming that the people of the capital have voted against the corrupt ministers of AAP, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "AAP has lost the majority of wards in area of Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia and Kailash Gehlot. The message is clear. Vote against corrupt mantris of AAP. Vote share down by 12 per cent from 2020."