Days after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed concern about the decline in students' enrollment in government schools and significant absenteeism of students despite the high level of investment, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his defence slammed the BJP, on Friday, stating that the saffron party does not want the children of Delhi to get good quality education.

While taking a tour through a government school, Sisodia spoke to Republic Media Network, and said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has a problem as to how come everyone's children are getting good education successfully. According to them, only privileged kids should get good education. For example, look at this school, and how beautiful it is, but now BJP is questioning why we built so many classrooms. Just take a look, we have made lovely classrooms, desks, and other facilities. I want every child of Delhi to sit on such desks and study. The BJP only wants the parents to take responsibility, not us."

'Schoolgate' row

Amid AAP being accused by BJP over the schoolgate row, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 31 announced to launch the "country's first virtual school" in a virtual conference and claimed that the school will prove to be a 'milestone' in the field of education in the country. However, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) debunked Kejriwal's claim after informing that the first virtual school of the country had already been launched by the NIOS in August 2021.

On August 29, in a letter addressed to the Delhi Chief Secretary, L-G VK Saxena expressed concern about the decline in students' enrollment in government schools and significant absenteeism of students despite the high level of investment made by the AAP government in improving school infrastructure. He sought an explanation for this anomaly in the "larger public interest".

Image: Republic World