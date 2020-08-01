Sisodia Writes To Shah, Urges Rollback Of Restriction On Opening Of Hotels, Weekly Markets

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has urged the Centre to allow the reopening of hotels and weekly markets in the national capital. CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier allowed the reopening of hotels and weekly markets, however, the decision was overturned by the Lieutenant Governor later. Sisodia has requested Shah to permit the reopening as the national capital has effectively contained the COVID-19 spread.

'Situation has improved'

In his letter to Shah, Kejriwal's deputy wrote, "Delhi is currently 11th in the country in terms of COVID-19 cases. The situation has improved in the past one month. At such a moment when hotels and weekly markets are open across the country, including in those states where the situation is grieve, there also the governments have lifted restriction. I dont understand what is the Centre trying to achieve by keeping weekly markets and hotels in Delhi shut. The state which has effectively contained the spread, why are you forcing it to keep businesses shut?"

Sisodia also highlighted, "8% of Delhi's businesses and daily hotels have lost their earnings. Due to the closure of weekly markets, 5 lakh families have been affected."

The national capital recorded 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, and 26 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,36,716 cases, of which 1,22,131 have recovered, been discharged or migrated. There are 10,596 active cases, of which 5,560 are under home isolation. The death toll due to the disease is 3,989, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. The recovery rate has increased to more than 89 per cent.

