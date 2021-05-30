SIT Sends Notice To Kamal Nath After He Says He Has 'original Pendrive' Of Honey Trap Case

After former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath landed himself in controversy when he revealed that he had the 'original pen drive' with the video of the 2019 Honey Trap scandal in his possession, a Madhya Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued a notice to the Congress leader. In the notice, the SIT has demanded that Nath produce the pen drive that he mentioned during the online press meet on May 21.

Kamal Nath claims to have 'original pendrive' of scandal

During a press conference last week, the veteran Congress leader slammed the BJP government over the FIR against Congress MLA Umang Singhar in the case of suicide of a 40-year-old woman, stating that he still had the pen drive of the Honey Trap Scandal but believed in doing 'decent politics. The Congress leader claimed that an original pendrive of the scandal was brought to him while he was the CM and was later submitted in court by police officers however he still had the video in his possession.

This courted controversy and BJP state President VD Sharma lashed out at Kamal Nath saying, "Kamal Nath is blackmailing the state government but he should first reveal from where he got the pen drive. He misused the government machinery when he was the CM. If he has proof against any politician or officer, why did he not take any action?"

After the BJP accused Nath of 'blackmailing the state government', Kamal Nath attempted to issue a clarification on his statement saying that he did not believe in 'political vendetta' and that many possessed the videos. "Many journalists and others have a pen drive of the honey trap scandal," he said.

The infamous honey trap scandal was busted by the Madhya Pradesh police after it arrested a gang of women who allegedly extorted money from famous politicians, contractors, and top bureaucrats by honey trapping them.