Sitalkuchi Violence: BJP Delegation Meets EC Over Alleged Mamata Tape; Demands SIT Probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday, requesting Election Commission (EC) to examine the Sitalkuchi violence audiotape immediately and constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for carrying out a detailed investigation.

After meeting Election Commission in Kolkata, Shishir Bajoria said, "As far as the authenticity of the tape is concerned, Derek O'Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy confirmed it in a conversation with the media. The only goal of the tape was to create further polarization."

The BJP has released an alleged audiotape of the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and the District president and Sitalkuchi candidate Partha Pratim, in which she can allegedly be heard saying that 'a procession will be taken out with the dead bodies of those fired upon by the CRPF, and all the CRPF personnel involved will be suspended and sent behind bars after cases are filed against them through lawyers'. In the tape shared by the BJP, Mamata is allegedly further heard saying, "SP needs to be framed, also the IC needs to be framed."

The CISF's Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi on April 10. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

West Bengal Assembly Election

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 per cent. Apart from the fifth phase which is underway, West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

