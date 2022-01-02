Sitaram Yechury Attacks Centre Over Booster Amid Rising Cases; 'Modi Govt Is In Stupor'

As the fear of the third COVID-19 wave looms over the country, the Communist Party (Marxist) senior leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday lashed out at the BJP led union government for not taking adequate measures to combat the ongoing surge of COVID infections.

Lashing out at the PM Modi led central government, Sitaram Yechury in a tweet, questioned why the centre is lagging in making a decision on ‘booster dose’ yet and why are the vaccination rates dropping? Speaking further, he claimed that the ‘Modi government is in a Stupor’ as they are not taking informed measures to battle out the Third COVID wave, which has already commenced in the country, as per Yechury.

Sitaram Yechury lashes Centre, says 'Third wave is here, Modi govt is in Stupor'

Attacking Centre, he said, “Frightening & Alarming. 3rd wave is here! Modi govt is in a stupor. It’s doing nothing to protect peoples lives. Why is the vaccination rate dropping? It should rise sharply. Why is any decision on booster doses delayed?”



Earlier on Saturday, he had cornered the government and accused them of spending a large amount on the advertisement and spreading false propaganda. “Thousands of crores of rupees are spent on false propaganda in government advertisements. Stop them, then the caste census can also be accompanied by the census,” Yechuri said in a Tweet.

The second COVID wave had brought a drastic catastrophe in India, during which Sitaram Yechury had lost his 34-year-old son, Ashish Yechury.

This is the second time, the CPI (M) general secretary had attacked the Modi government this week, Earlier on Saturday, he strongly condemned the 'draconian' lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir. His statement came after the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders including three former chief ministers were put under house arrest before a planned protest against the proposal of the delimitation commission of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The draconian lockdown in J&K intensifies. All political leaders were put under house arrest to prevent PAGD public protest against Delimitation Commission proposals. Modi invites these leaders to Delhi for a photo op, makes tall promises & then arrests them. Strongly condemn," Sitaram Yechury said.

