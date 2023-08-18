Sitaram Yechury-led CPI(M) Delegation Leaves For Manipur

A four-member delegation headed by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has left for a three-day visit to Manipur today.

Drawing attention to the ongoing unrest in the state, Yechury said that his party is committed to take necessary steps to reinstate peace in the region.

Apart from strife-torn areas, the delegation will also visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal.

Departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning, Yechury expressed the delegation's intent to stand in solidarity with the people of Manipur. "We express solidarity with the people of Manipur and want to tell them that India is with them.”

Demanding the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh and emphasising on the urgency to bring stability and unity in the region, Yechury added, “The CM of Manipur should be sacked. We will do whatever is necessary to restore peace in the region.”

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Yechury stressed on the necessity to curb the ongoing violence for the overall unity of the nation.

This CPI(M) delegation's visit follows a previous joint Opposition visit of a 21-member delegation to Manipur during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on July 29 and 30.

CPI(M)'s AA Rahim was part of the earlier delegation. During their previous visit, the delegation inspected four relief camps, extending their support to the affected citizens and taking stock of the demand of the locals.

Addressing the deadlock between the government and the Opposition, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had stated, "I.N.D.I.A alliance is the only delegation that has continuously visited Manipur. We have always said that if the Prime Minister wants to lead an all-party delegation, we would be happy to be a part of it. In the end, we want peace to be established."

The Opposition, under the I.N.D.I.A bloc, had brought in a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha earlier, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Manipur violence, which started on May 3, in the house. The motion was eventually defeated after the Prime Minister's speech on August 10, during which he addressed the concerns regarding Manipur and the northeast. The delegation's journey included visiting relief camps and meeting with the Governor before their return to the national capital.