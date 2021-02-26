Sitaram Yechury Questions EC On Rationale Of 8 Phase-poll In WB; Predicts Left-Cong Wave

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday questioned the rationale of the Election Commission to conduct the West Bengal Assembly polls in 8 phases. While stressing that his party accepts the poll dates announced by the EC, he demanded a clarification for having 8 phases in West Bengal, three in Assam and a single-phase election in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Weighing on the prospects in WB, he predicted that the Mamata Banerjee-led government will be defeated in this election. Moreover, he predicted that there is a Left-Congress wave in the state. At present, it is exploring the possibility of an alliance with the Indian Secular Front- the party founded by influential Furfura cleric Abbas Siddiqui.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury remarked, "As per our Constitution, that the Election Commission has the right to announce the Assembly election, when it should be held and the number of phases to be conducted. They have made the announcement. As a political party. it is our duty to take part in the election based on this announcement. But clarification is needed as to why some states have a single-phase poll and three-phases election while Bengal has 8 phases. Why was this done? But it has not come so far."

"In West Bengal, there will be a change this time. The alternative will be Left, pro-people and secular forces. This wave is visible among the people," he added.

Poll dates announced

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for the grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Incidentally, Yechury's criticism was also echoed by Banerjee who even cast aspersions on the voting in a single district being held in different phases. Addressing a press conference, the WB CM also alleged that the schedule had been prepared in a way so that BJP can utilise its full strength in the state for the last 23 days. She was referring to the fact that the voting in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ends on April 6 as against WB where the last phase of voting is on April 29.

